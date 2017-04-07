Neil Gorsuch Named to the U.S. Supreme Court

by Rashad Snell

Divided Senate confirms conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, win for President Trump, Republicans.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan issued the following statement regarding Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“During his campaign, President Trump promised the American people a new Supreme Court Justice, one that would respect the laws of our nation and fairly interpret the Constitution. Today, that promise from President Trump was fulfilled as the Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court.”

“The Alabama Republican Party commends those senators who chose to expedite Judge Gorsuch’s nomination on behalf of the American people. We are proud of the strong support from Alabama’s Senators, Senator Shelby and Senator Strange, throughout the entire confirmation process. During his confirmation hearing, Judge Gorsuch proved time and time again that he is dedicated to upholding the rule of law in our nation. Through hours of questioning and strict scrutiny from Democrat senators intending only to damage his reputation, Judge Gorsuch held fast and answered every question openly and honestly.”

“We look forward to seeing an individual with such strong character, consistent judicial balance and passion for the law serve on our nation’s highest court.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement following Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. “Neil Gorsuch is the perfect replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, and I applaud the Senate for confirming him to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Gorsuch has distinguished himself as a thoughtful and balanced jurist who understands it is not the job of the courts to write laws but rather to interpret the law as written. Our nation will be better off with him on the Supreme Court.”

Joining Republican colleagues in the restoration of Senate tradition, Alabama Senator Luther Strange today voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch as Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court. The final vote on Justice Gorsuch came following an unprecedented confirmation process marred by Democrats’ disregard for the Senate’s responsibility of advice and consent. Moving forward with a full bench, the Supreme Court is poised to rule for a generation with renewed devotion to the Constitution.

“For so many Americans, casting a vote last November for Donald Trump meant restoring faith in the federal judiciary. Alabamians want a high court that respects and affirms the rule of law, and because of today’s historic vote, that is what they are getting. I was proud to cast my vote to confirm Neil Gorsuch and help the President deliver on this important promise. His intellect, humility and fair judgment were displayed throughout the hearing process, and I look forward to these tremendous assets being employed on behalf of our nation’s highest court.”

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Ala.) today celebrated the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“I applaud the Senate for wasting no time in confirming Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. I believe our country will benefit from the new energy and experience that Justice Gorsuch will bring to the bench,” Roby said. “Throughout the confirmation process, Justice Gorsuch proved himself to be a highly capable individual who is supremely qualified for this great responsibility. I believe his stated commitment to interpreting the Constitution as it was written will hasten a long overdue return to the separation of powers and rule of law in this country.”

