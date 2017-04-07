MPD Launches Homicide Investigation After Man Dies from Gunshot Wound

by Claire Jacobs

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Leeandre Lockley, 27, who was pronounced dead Thursday, April 6, after sustaining a gunshot wound April 5.

At about 5:00 a.m. April 5, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1700 block of Carter Hill Road after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene they located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The wound proved fatal, and Lockley was pronounced deceased the following day, April 6.

MPD’s homicide investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting. No additional information is available for public release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.