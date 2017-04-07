Sunny And Dry Pattern Continues This Weekend!

by Ben Lang

Sunny and warm conditions will prevail for the area for an extended period of time. Tonight, temperatures will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another full day of Sunshine for Saturday, with highs a little warmer in the mid 70s. Not quite as cold for Saturday night, with lows in the mid 40s. The winds shift towards the southeast on Sunday, bringing in some warmer gulf air to area. Highs on Sunday will be near 80.

Surface high pressure will continue to be settled over the area for much of next week as well. A continued southerly wind flow regime will mean temperatures slowly warming each afternoon. Lower 80s expected both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will begin to moderate as well. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s towards the end of next week.

Slight chances for rain return towards next weekend, but overall looks like we will stay dry for a majority of the next 8 days. A very nice forecast overall, considering we are still square in the middle of severe weather season!