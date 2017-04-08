Maxwell Air Show Draws Thousands

by Danielle Wallace

It’s been 7 years since this show has been in Montgomery.

For some it’s their first time seeing the performers in action at Maxwell Air Force Base, that features teams like, The Wings of Blue, The French Demonstration Team and the Thunderbirds.

“It’s my first time that I actually got to see it here instead of down at the river so it’s been pretty cool,” says Hannah Snyth.

“I came down from Chattanooga, Tennessee to see my son who actually is a avionics specialist with the Thunderbirds,” says Jeneen Carmen.

For others, 7 years ago, they were at Maxwell watching the show filled with what they believe were memorable performances.

“I was really fascinated at that time and I thought I would come back again and again. I am very fascinated and intrigued and not only that but you learn a lot about history,” says Jennifer Henry.

This year’s show comes just in time as the air force celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“I’m a retired air force guy and and so this is my opportunity to remind myself about what why I served in the military, especially the air force,” says Joseph Taylor.

If you weren’t looking to the sky, there is plenty of military aircraft that could catch your attention.

This year’s show also commemorates 100 years since the U.S entered into World War 1.