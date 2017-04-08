Sunny and Dry Pattern Continues!

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast Available on our Facebook Page

It was a very fine Saturday across the area, with a full day of sun and temps in the low to mid 70s. For Sunday and the week ahead, we will see warmer temps with rain chances remaining slim. Tonight, temperatures will be on the cool side again, with lows in the mid 40s. Winds shift to the southeast tonight, leading to a warmer Sunday.

Expect a clear and Sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. A clear sky will continue for Sunday night as well, with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s, with the sunny sky continuing.

For the rest of the week, we may see a few more clouds building into the area. A strong ridge of upper level and lower level high pressure will remain over the area. This will act to block a couple of upper level and surface systems, so we likely won’t see any appreciable rain until perhaps late next week. Overnight lows will become more mild this week, only falling to the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover may gradually increase this week, but overall looks like plenty of sun ahead over the next eight days.