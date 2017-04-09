More Warm, Dry, and Sunny Weather Ahead!

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast will be available on our Facebook Page following the 5:30PM newscast!

It was a picture perfect weekend weather-wise across the river region. More of this very nice spring weather can be expected for the week as head, with perhaps a couple chances for rain mixed in. Tonight, temperatures will be a bit more mild. Skies remain clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday will be another full day of sun with highs in the low 80s. Monday night will be even more mild, with lows only in the middle 50s.

A slight warming trend will begin this week. Towards Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s. A slight chance for rain ahead of a weakening cold front heads our way Tuesday. Showers should be isolated in nature with very light rain totals where showers do occur. Other than that, looks like it will be rather dry for the week ahead. Upper level and surface ridging will reinforce the dry weather pattern for much of the next 8 days. Rain chances look slim now for next weekend, but a few showers may sneak into the area on Sunday.

Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s for Thursday through next Monday. Overnight lows for that period will be in the upper 50s, with clear to mostly clear skies for those evenings.