Biscuits Get First Win of the 2017 Season

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (1-3) notched their first win of the year behind a phenomenal outing by Greg Harris and three solo homers by Braxton Lee, Granden Goetzman, and Justin O'Conner on Sunday afternoon against Biloxi (3-1), winning 6-1. The win ensures that this Biscuits team won't be the first in franchise history to begin a season 0-4.

Harris (1-0), who was making his Double-A debut, silenced the Shuckers going six innings and allowing just one run on five with five strikeouts. The Biscuits would take their first lead of the season in the bottom of the second thanks to a Nick Ciuffo RBI-double to center that brought around Joe McCarthy.

Biloxi would tie things up in the top of the third with a solo shot to left field off the bat of Angel Ortega. The bottom half of the third would be a power explosion for the Biscuits featuring a home run from Braxton Lee, who hit his first long-ball in more than 900 at-bats in the Minors, and another from Granden Goetzman to give the Biscuits a 3-1 lead. Bubba Derby would come in for Biloxi after starter Luis Ortiz (0-1) finished throwing four innings, surrendering five runs on 7 hits and the two homers.

In the fourth neither Biloxi or Montgomery would bring across any runs, but in the fifth, the Biscuits would score two off a Justin Williams double, which brought Riley Unroe and Braxton Lee around to give the Butter and Blue a 5-1 lead.

Things would slow down in the sixth and seventh, but a Justin O’Conner blast over the left-field wall would give the Biscuits their sixth and final run. Kyle Winkler would come in the ninth and pitch a hitless inning to secure Montgomery’s first win on Sunday afternoon.