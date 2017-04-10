Governor Kay Ivey Gets Hometown Support

by George McDonald

Governor Ivey was born and raised in the town of Camden over in Wilcox County.

People in her hometown seem optimistic about the prospect of having one of their own running the state.

Kay Ellen Ivey was sworn in as governor of the state of Alabama during a ceremony Monday at the Alabama Capitol after Robert Bentley stepped down as governor amid scandal.

“Well, she deserve her try. He got his chance and he messed it up. I think she deserve her chance. She might just do good,” said Mary Hall.

Ivey is the state’s 54th governor and the second woman ever to hold the office.

“Since she from ’round in this vicinity I know a little bit about her. I think she’ll be a great person to replace him,” said Sylvia Nelson.