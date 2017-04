Lowdnes County Deputy Killed in Crash

by Rashad Snell

Around 12:30 today, a Lowdnes County Deputy was killed in a crash on Highway 21 near Hayneville.

It’s said that the deputy’s car left the road and struck a tree. The deputy died from his injuries while being airlifted to a hospital.

The deputy hasn’t been identified.

Check back with Alabama News Network for more on this developing story.