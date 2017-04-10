Montgomery Teen Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer

by Rashad Snell

On Friday, April 7 around 2 p.m., MPD patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Rexford Road at Vaughn Road in reference to identifying the suspect in an incident of criminal mischief that had just occurred. While MPD was attempting to detain the suspect, Devarius McQueen, 18, he became combative and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle McQueen gained possession of the officer’s weapon and made verbal threats against the officer. The officer was able to disarm the suspect and regain possession of the weapon. There were no injuries.

McQueen was taken into custody and charged with attempt to commit murder (law enforcement officer).

He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $60,000 bond.