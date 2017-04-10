Quiet Weather Pattern Through Easter

by Ryan Stinnett

BACK TO WORK: The new work week will be fairly calm and nice. Today will once again feature more sun than clouds and we should see highs climb into the 80s. Overall, it will be marvelous Monday across Alabama, and much of the week should be inactive for April standards.

ISOLATED SHOWERS: A weak surface boundary will bring the chance of a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday, but due to limited moisture, rain amounts should be light, and definitely no threat of severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be warm with highs in the lower 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds, and those isolated showers ahead and along the boundary.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Sunshine will return in full supply Thursday with highs likely making their way into the lower and mid 80s. Our winds will shift out of the south on Friday, and we stay warm. We are also going to see more clouds and we can completely rule out a stray shower across the Alabama landscape, but with no real forcing mechanism, these will be few and far between.

EASTER WEEKEND: The Friday pattern will persist through the holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures; highs in the lower 80 and lows near 60°. The air mass in place will allow for a few isolated showers, mainly during the peak heating of the day, but once again, nothing too widespread or heavy and the Easter weekend looks to be “Eggscelent” as far as the weather forecast for Alabama.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan