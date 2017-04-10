Russell Westbrook is the New Triple-Double King

by Rashad Snell

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets’ hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory.

That eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.

Westbrook had 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in breaking Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles that stood since the 1961-62 season.

Westbrook’s record-breaking assist came with 4:17 remaining after a series of missed shots delayed his historic moment

With his triple-double in the books, Westbrook scored his team’s final 15 points, including a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded after a timeout with 2.9 seconds left.

Kyle Singler inbounded the ball to Steven Adams, who fed Westbrook for the winner.

Danilo Gallinari scored 22 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter to lead the Nuggets, who were hoping to take the race with Portland for the final Western Conference playoff spot down to the final two games.

