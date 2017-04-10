Spokesperson: Gov. Bentley “Not Personally Involved” in Negotiations to Resign

by Alabama News Network Staff

This morning, a spokeswoman for Gov. Robert Bentley says he is “not personally involved” in any negotiations to resign.

Yasamie August made the statement as the House Judiciary Committee was set to begin impeachment hearings at 10 a.m.

Asked if there were any discussions about resignation, August said the response was the same that the governor was not personally involved in any negotiations.

Bentley has struggled to shake off a scandal after recordings surfaced last year of him making romantic and sexually charged comments in 2014 to his former senior political aide Rebekah Mason before his divorce. While he has acknowledged making personal mistakes, he’s denied doing anything illegal or anything that would merit removal from office.

The hearings are the start of a lengthy process that could end with Bentley being removed from office. The committee will decide whether to recommend impeachment. If the House votes to impeach Bentley, he will automatically be removed from his duties to be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey and can only be returned to office if acquitted in a trial-like proceeding before the Alabama Senate.

Today is expected to bring another round of legal filings in the escalating tensions between the governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. The Alabama Supreme Court asked for briefs on Bentley’s claims that the proposed impeachment hearings don’t allow him to adequately respond to the accusations.

Stay with Alabama News Network for breaking developments.

