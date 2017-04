Warmer Week Ahead !

by Shane Butler

We continue in a rather warm and mainly dry weather pattern this week. Temps will climb into the 80s for highs with lows hovering in the 50s. A frontal boundary will move into the area midweek and we could see a few showers or t-storms with this frontal passage. The rest of the week and the upcoming weekend looks sunny and dry. Temps will climb into the mid and possibly upper 80s late week. Looks like we get a break from any severe t-storm activity this week.