Alabama Senate Shakeup Now That Ivey Is Governor

by Josh Ninke

President Pro Tem Del Marsh now takes over for Kay Ivey presiding over the senate.

He’s not taking over the office of Lieutenant Governor however. The position will remain vacant until next year’s election.

He says there’s a lot of positive energy in the state house.

“We as a state have a lot to get done, we have half a session left. The cloud over the state has been lifted. I’m excited to work with Governor Ivey as the rest of the body is,” said Sen. Marsh.

Here you can see the first picture of Governor Ivey signing a piece of legislation into law. This one removes judicial override from the state. Judge’s can no longer sentence someone to death after a jury recommends life in prison.

Sen. Marsh says he expects things to move smoothly from the state house to the capitol with Ivey at the helm.

“I think it’s a benefit that Gov. Ivey has been sitting in this body. She knows what we’re dealing with. So she’s well versed to move forward. I think we’re in a great position,” said Marsh.

With Marsh sitting at the head of the senate, he won’t be able to move around as easily and keep things moving in the senate.

But Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross says the group has been working well together, and the governor has already reached out to him.

“The governor and I spoke last evening. She gave me a call to let me know what her intentions were. There was a conversation in the spirit of cooperation to work and to listen and to really make sure in her role as governor she can do everything she could to to accomplish things necessary to the state of Alabama,” said Sen. Ross.