Bibb Co. Man Charged in Shooting and Car Crash in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Bibb County man is behind bars in Perry County charged with shooting into a house and manslaughter.

Authorities say Samuel West was arrested Sunday after being indicted by a Perry County grand jury.

They say West shot up his ex-girlfriend’s house — sped away — then crashed his car.

A passenger riding in the car with West was killed in the crash.

“This guy thought he was some kind of race car driver,” said Perry County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“Any time you drive that fast trying to get away, you put other folks in danger and that’s what happened here.”

West is being held under a $500,000 dollar bond.