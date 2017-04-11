Breakdown of the State of Alabama Politics

by Caitlyn Cline

The resignation of Governor Robert Bentley ends a huge political shakeup for the state of Alabama.

Former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard was the first to go. Hubbard was the head of the legislative branch of government until June of 2016, when he was found guilty of violating ethics laws and was removed from office.

Former Chief Justice Roy Moore was next. He was ousted in September of 2016 for directing probate judges to disobey federal law and not perform same sex marriages. Moore was the head of the judicial branch.

Governor Robert Bentley resigned on April 10, after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to campaign finance laws. Bentley headed up the executive branch of Alabama government.

Now all three branches have new people in the top spots; with Governor Kay Ivey taking over the governor seat, Mac McCutcheon taking Hubbard’s place as Speaker of the House, and Lyn Stewart acting as Supreme Court Justice.

But what do those changes say about the state of Alabama politics? Political Analyst Steve Flowers says the government shakeup casts a bad shadow on the state.

“It doesn’t speak well for it, I hate to say that,” Flowers says about the politicians leaving office. “We are sorta the black eye of the country right now. We always had Louisiana to thank for corruption and debauchery, but I think the Heart of Dixie may be catching up with them now.”

Flowers does believe Alabamians can look forward to the new head officials cleaning up the mistakes of their predecessors. Voters seem to echo Flowers’ opinions, and have hope for the future of Alabama politics.

“I mean it makes it look like a joke,” says young voter Ryan Scott. “I mean, you’re an advocate for the people. That’s what you’re supposed to be here to do, something serious. And make the world a better place, or at least for Alabama. And it to the other places it just looks like we don’t care.”

“Governor Kay Ivey is already getting on the job. She has new plans, new initiatives. So I think that also says, ‘Hey, we’re getting our stuff together. Although we did have this little hiccup, we are getting our things together,'” adds another voter Bria Scott.

Both Bentley and Hubbard are banned from running for political office in the future. Hubbard as a convicted felon can no longer vote. There are no suspensions of that matter for Roy Moore.