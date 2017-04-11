What Can We Expect from Gov. Kay Ivey?

by Alabama News Network Staff

When Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey took the oath of office to become Alabama’s 54th governor, most Alabamians hoped that would bring the end to years of scandals involving state elected leaders. But many are wondering what they can expect from Ivey in the months to come.

Alabama News Network political analyst Steve Flowers gave us some answers on how Ivey will work with the Legislature, how she views the top issues facing the state and whether she will run for a full term next year.

Ivey will fill the remainder of former Gov. Robert Bentley’s term, which ends in January 2019.