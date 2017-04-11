Former Adviser to Jeff Sessions Now Working with Maine Governor

by Rashad Snell

A former communications adviser to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now working for Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Garrett Murch worked for Sessions while he represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate. The Maine native most recently worked as a senior editor for a website operated by conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham. He’s previously worked for former Sen. Olympia Snowe and the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Murch will serve in LePage’s Office of Policy and Management, which is led by Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte.

Neither LaBonte nor the governor’s communications director said what policies he’ll work on. Murch did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Monday.

