Husband of Rebekah Mason Dismissed from State Job

by Rashad Snell

Alabama’s new governor has fired the husband of the woman alleged to have had a romantic affair with former Gov. Robert Bentley.

A spokeswoman says Gov. Kay Ivey dismissed Jon Mason on Tuesday from his position as head of Serve Alabama, the state office that coordinates volunteers and faith-based initiatives.

Mason is the husband of Bentley adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. An investigation that began with reports about an alleged romance between Bentley and the woman resulted in Bentley’s resignation on Monday.

Bentley also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, including one that he used campaign money to pay nearly $9,000 in legal bills for Rebekah Mason.

Jon Mason is a former television meteorologist who was making more than $90,000 a year in the state job.

