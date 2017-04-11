Lowdnes County Deputy Killed in Crash Identified

by Rashad Snell

Authorities in Alabama say a sheriff’s deputy has died in a single-vehicle crash while on duty.

State troopers say Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy Levy Pettway was killed in the wreck Monday morning in Hayneville.

Officials say the vehicle Pettway was driving left the road and struck several trees. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

It is not clear why his patrol car went off the road or if he was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released pending the ongoing investigation.

Sixty-one-year-old Pettway of Lowndesboro was a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s department and a school resource officer at Calhoun School.

