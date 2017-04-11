Session Resumes after Bentley Resignation

by Andrew James

It was a busy first day in office for Governor Kay Ivey, but she did take a few minutes to speak with reporters as she was leaving lunch in Montgomery. She said she had been briefed on economic development projects and was still planning to meet with cabinet members.

She admitted that yesterday’s events moved quicker than she expected but said that she is eager to start working as governor.

“People want the best for the state of Alabama, they want progress and they want clean honest government and I will do my best to be honest in all occasions,” she explained.

As the House of Representatives came back into session Wednesday many say they’re confident in Ivey’s abilities. Rep. Paul Beckman says he believes Ivey will help make the rest of this session more productive.

“She’s very open minded, she listens, she listens to the people,” Representative Beckman shared, “she’s not up on a pedestal, she cares and I think her past history shows that she cares.”

Others aren’t quite as ready to move on from the scandal involving Bentley and former top aide Rebekah Mason. Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow is planning to file a resolution that he says would condemn Rebekah Mason for her actions. He says it will be tough to finish the remainder of the session.

“The state is almost in shock and how do you transact business when you’re in that state of mind,” he said.