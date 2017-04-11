‘Take Back the Night’ Rally Encourages Victims to Come Forward

by Ellis Eskew

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month. According to statistics, a person in the U.S. is sexually assaulted every 98 seconds.

Tuesday evening, people gathered in downtown Montgomery to take a stand against domestic violence.

It was the annual “Take Back the Night” rally.

They gathered at the Court Square fountain and marched up Dexter Avenue to the steps of the Capitol. That’s where they held a ceremony.

They want to encourage victims of domestic violence to come forward to get the help they need.

“There are domestic violence groups and hotlines that you can visit that you can help others while you are helping yourself. So I’m out here encouraging myself along with encouraging others to get out of situations,” said domestic violence survivor Juanita Ruff.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can call to get help. The Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) line is 334- 213-1227.