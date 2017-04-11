When Will Former Gov. Robert Bentley Move Out?

by Alabama News Network Staff

There is unfinished business involving former Gov. Robert Bentley. He has to move his belongings out of the Governor’s office, the Governor’s Mansion and the Governor’s beach house in Fort Morgan.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler says his office will do an audit of all three properties, to make sure any state property isn’t taken.

He says that while it isn’t confirmed, he believes moving trucks to arrive at all three locations on Friday.

This is Zeigler’s schedule on auditing the state property:

The Governor’s Mansion will be audited next Monday and Tuesday.

The Governor’s office will follow next Wednesday.

Then, the Beach Mansion on Tuesday, April 25.

Zeigler says Bentley must have his belongings out before those dates.