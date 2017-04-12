Alabama Ranked as One of the Worst States for Millennials

by Danielle Wallace

Thousands of Troy University students, call Troy home. But how do their post-graduation plans compare with making it or another Alabama city a future home?

“I do see myself staying in Alabama just because I believe in the career path I’m going. I can easily find a management position at a firm,” says Darunda Wilkins.

A study done by Wallet Hub ranks Alabama the worst place for these Millennials. It’s something these students disagree with.

“I’ve lived in Alabama my whole life and don’t think I could find a better place to grow up as a Millennial,” says Leah Hudson.

“It has good opportunities for some majors but others it really doesn’t do you do need to go outside,” says Matt Young.

The study is based on education, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

“I do believe that some millennials might be want to move towards California or New York but I think we have room for improvement,” says Paul Bower.

That’s where city leaders come in. The Pike County Chamber of Commerce offers several opportunities for these students to get to know Troy, pushing them to stay local.

“We have “Why Pike which is for young professionals. We also do a “Live at Five” when young professionals and they can mingle,” says Shannon Crawford, Vice President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

“Being in Alabama I want to have that economic impact, I want to leave my footprint,” says Wilkins.

These millennials believe they can be the change for Alabama in their future jobs.

“Because I’m young they’re always going to want something trendy. They’re always going to want something new that’s going to push their organization over and beyond,” says Wilkins.

I think that if you really get involved in your community that, that’s where you learn to fall in love and that’s where you decide to stay,” says Crawford.