Auburn: “White Student Union” NOT Associated with University

by Rashad Snell

Auburn University officials are disavowing hate fliers found around campus and say they’re unfamiliar with a group claiming responsibility.

A university statement says a group calling itself the Auburn White Student Union isn’t affiliated with the school. It calls the fliers “reprehensible.”

Social media shows anti-Semitic leaflets that have been found around the east Alabama campus in recent days. A group calling itself the White Student Union recently established a website with similar racist and anti-Semitic statements.

Meanwhile, white nationalist leader Richard Spencer has released a video saying he plans to speak on the Auburn campus next week.

Spencer is a neo-Nazi who made news by using a Hitler salute to praise President Donald Trump. A university statement released Wednesday says the school deplores Spencer’s views.

