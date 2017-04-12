Bill to Abolish ALEA Passes House Committee

by Andrew James

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was formed in 2015. It brought twelve state agencies together under one umbrella. It was a way for the state to save millions of dollars, but somewhere along the lines, lawmakers say that just didn’t happen.

“I can fully say that it has not performed the way that we thought it would,” explained Rep. Ed Henry.

Henry is part of the committee that voted to send the bill to abolish ALEA to the full House of Representatives for debate. He says the organization has not saved the state any money.

The sponsor of the bill Representative Phillip Pettus argues that the organization is top heavy. He says that many troopers aren’t getting the support they need.

“Troopers I’ve talked to, their bullet proof vests are expired, they couldn’t change the oil in their vehicles, tires were bare, their uniforms were torn,” Pettus shared.

Both Henry and Pettus believe the bill could pass quickly in the House of Representatives but anticipate opposition in the Senate.