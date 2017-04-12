Bill Requiring Feminine Products in Jails Passes Committee

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill requiring county jails to give inmates feminine hygiene products for free.

The House Public Safety Committee unanimously passed the motion on Wednesday.

Legislators said the bill was a “common sense” measure and questioned why some jails weren’t already providing female inmates with such products.

Arley Republican Rep. Tim Wadsworth is sponsoring the bill and says some smaller county jails aren’t giving the products to women who cannot provide them for themselves. Lawmakers asked the sponsor to compile a list of those facilities.

The legislation will now move to the full House of Representatives.

