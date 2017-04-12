Community Plans to Honor Fallen Lowndes Co. Deputy

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Lowndes County are making plans to honor the memory of long-time deputy, Levi Pettway.

Pettway died in a car crash Monday when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit several trees.

His funeral has been set for next Wednesday at Beulah Primitive Baptist Church in Lowndes County.

Elder Tom Gardner is the pastor.

“We want to celebrate the life that God has enabled to come into our lives,” said Gardner.

“He touched all of our lives. He touched school children. He touched church members.”

“He was a pastor up in Prattville. He just a good man, a humble man and we thank God for allowing him to come our way,” he said.

A memorial service for Pettway will be held Wednesday, April 13th at 3 p.m. on the courthouse square in Hayneville.