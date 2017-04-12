Comparing Alabama and Bangladesh.

NPR Show Criticizes Alabama Auto Industry,

by Tim Lennox

The NPR Show “On Point” picked up on an earlier Bloomberg article about some of the auto-parts supplier companies in the state and other Southern States. The hour long broadcast included this:

“Parts suppliers in the American South compete for low-margin orders against suppliers in Mexico and Asia. They promise delivery schedules they can’t possibly meet and face ruinous penalties if they fall short. Employees work ungodly hours, six or seven days a week, for months on end. Pay is low, turnover is high, training is scant, and safety is an afterthought, usually after someone is badly hurt. Many of the same woes that typify work conditions at contract manufacturers across Asia now bedevil parts plants in the South.”

You can read or listen to the show online HERE.