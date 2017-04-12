Despite Republican Scandals Alabama Solidly Red, For Now

by Lillie Dunn

Republican scandals have had very little effect on the political landscape in Alabama and Democrats hoping to make gains amid the fallout face the harsh reality that the state is solidly red.

The state’s GOP lieutenant governor, Kay Ivey, replaced Republican Gov. Robert Bentley after his resignation Monday. That kept a streak alive of having no Democrats in statewide office since 2012.

Two of Bentley’s predecessors in the past three decades were also convicted of crimes: Republican Guy Hunt in the 1990s, for misusing funds, and Democrat Don Siegelman, who was convicted of bribery in 2006.

Alabama’s population is nearly 70 percent white, and an overwhelming majority of them are conservative Christians who solidly vote Republican.

While Democrats say their door is open, the state’s GOP base makes major gains.

