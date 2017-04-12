Golden Apple: Beth Parmer

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Butler County School System. In her 17th year of teaching, Beth Parmer, at Greenville High School, says teaching history is easy because it happens every day, plus it repeats itself.

“I apply what is in the news to what they are actually learning in class…History has a repetition and if you don’t learn from your past mistakes and you are going to repeat them and also so that are some of our previous myths have been debunked as well,” say Parmer.

Congratulations Ms. Parmer! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.