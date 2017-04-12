Gov. Ivey Supports Infrastructure Improvement, Gas Tax Adjustment

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement in support of the legislature’s effort to better fund roads and bridges:

“I support the legislature’s bold move to invest in infrastructure upgrades and public safety. Road and bridges are an essential service of government, and investing in them will bring more jobs and businesses to our state, creating opportunities for everyone.

“President Donald Trump has proposed spending $1 trillion to improve the nation’s infrastructure. This bill will give Alabama the necessary funds to capitalize on the President’s program.

“More than 1,400 Alabamians died on state highways due to insufficient roads in the past several years. Companies rate roads as the second most important reason for selecting a place to locate. Our transportation network supports nearly a million jobs. The numbers reinforce adjusting the gas tax to move Alabama forward.”