Isolated Shower/Storm Today

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak frontal boundary pushing south through Alabama will bring the chance of a few showers and perhaps storms today. However, due to limited moisture, rain amounts should be light, and definitely no threat of severe weather. This afternoon, even though we will see more clouds and the threat of widely isolated showers/storms, highs will climb back into the lower and mid 80s.

RIDGE BUILDS IN: For tomorrow through the Easter weekend, we are going to see an upper ridge build in along the Gulf Coast, and that means warm and dry days ahead. Through the weekend, each day will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, fair nights, and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Moisture levels increase late in the weekend, and we will mention the chance for a few isolated showers late Sunday afternoon, but nothing too heavy or widespread, and most of will be staying dry.

NEW WEEK, SAME PATTERN: As we head into the new work week, it looks as though the upper ridge holds, which is good news if you like the current Alabama weather setup. As long as the ridge persist, we are expecting warm and generally dry weather conditions, with only the chance of a few widely-spaced isolated showers each day. Afternoon highs looks to stay in the lower and mid 80s, while lows will be around the 60 degree mark.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan