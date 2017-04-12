Lawmakers Vote to Allow Subpoena Power in Impeachments Cases

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama Senate committee has passed a bill allowing the legislature to issue subpoenas during impeachment proceedings.

The measure passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. It also installs legal penalties for failing to comply with the written requests for interviews or documents.

Gadsden Republican Sen. Phil Williams is sponsoring the bill and says it clarifies the legislature’s ability to issue and enforce subpoenas during impeachment cases.

Lawmakers gave a special counsel subpoena power in an impeachment probe into former Gov. Robert Bentley but a subsequent report showed that he and many other people refused to participate in the investigation.

Bentley resigned Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

