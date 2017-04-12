Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept. Offers Tuition

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says he’ll help pay for your college education if you join his department. “When you look at us in law enforcement times have really changed in order to get to these ranks such as assistant chief deputy. major and captain you know now you have to have a degree.” says Cunningham.That’s what prompted him to start the College Incentive Tuition Plan 12 years ago.

The program allows deputies and corrections officers the opportunity to earn a degree on the Montgomery Sheriffs Office’s dime. But Sheriff Cunningham says that he wishes that more were taking advantage of the deal.

The Sheriff adds “Well with us it’s hard to get people to respond to it because they feel like well there’s not enough time in the day for them to be able to go back to school”. To those wrestling with the decision to go back to school Cunningham says,”never miss out on an opportunity to get educated. Education is the key, education is the key when you’re in high school so why not continue, especially if you’ve got your employer that’s willing to take a chance and say hey look, you go to school and well pay for it.

The tuition program is not to be confused with loan forgiveness. Cunningham says “we can’t repay your student loan back but that’s why with our (program)..it’s built up on an incentive program where we reimburse by the grades that you make in school….I want you to go school but at the same time I want you to do well”.

Employees have to earn the grade before earning the bucks. Cunningham explains “if you come in here with an an A we’re going to get you almost 100% reimbursement a B, you’ll probably get close to I think it’s 70%, a C,you’re looking at 60% ad we don’t reimburse any thing lower than a C”.

Despite the reluctance of some, Cunningham says the offer still stands and adds “if you’re looking for a good career place…a good place to come work, come see us”.

If you’re interested in working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office you can click here for more information.