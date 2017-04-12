Pair of Tigers on USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

USA Baseball released its 40-player midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list on Wednesday, moving closer to naming the top amateur baseball player in the country. Presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation, the 40th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 29 in Los Angeles.

The midseason watch list features 40 of the nation’s top amateur players from the college ranks. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on May 31.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences in players on the midseason watch list with 11, while seven players represent the Atlantic Coast Conference and five athletes represent the Pac-12 Conference. In total, 16 different NCAA conferences have at least one athlete on the list, including one from the Lone Star Conference in NCAA Division II.

Auburn, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon State, Texas and Virginia each landed two athletes on the midseason watch list.

“The 2017 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list highlights the depth of elite amateur talent across the entire country,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director and CEO at USA Baseball. “These forty athletes have performed at an elevated level and deserve to be honored at this point of their baseball seasons. We look forward to watching the rest of the amateur baseball schedule and announcing the semifinalists for this prestigious award in May.”

Tanner Houck (Jr., P, Missouri) and Brendan McKay (Jr., IF/P, Louisville) are on the midseason watch list for the third consecutive year. McKay was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award in 2015 and 2016. J.B. Bukauskas (Jr., P, North Carolina), Jake Burger (Jr., IF, Missouri State), Adam Haseley (Jr., OF/P, Virginia), Keston Hiura (Jr., IF/OF, UC Irvine), Jeren Kendall (Jr., OF, Vanderbilt) and Clarke Schmidt (Jr., P, South Carolina) were all named to the midseason watch list for the second straight year.

On Wednesday, May 31, USA Baseball will announce the semifinalists for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award. The list of semifinalists will be sent to a voting body consisting of past USA Baseball National Team coaches and press officers, members of the media that follow amateur baseball closely, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and the 39 previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.

Amateur baseball fans across the country will be able to vote for their favorite semifinalists at GoldenSpikesAward.com from May 31-June 9. On Wednesday, June 14, USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award, and fan voting will once again commence that same day. Fan voting for the finalists will end on Friday, June 23.

The 2017 Golden Spikes Award winner will be named on Thursday, June 29, at a presentation in Los Angeles. The finalists and their families will be honored at the Rod Dedeaux Foundation Award Dinner that evening at Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles.

Mercer University outfielder Kyle Lewis took home the prestigious award in 2016, joining a group of recent winners that includes Andrew Benintendi (2015), A.J. Reed (2014), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009) and Buster Posey (2008).

GoldenSpikesAward.com, created in 2008 and powered by MLB Advanced Media, is the online home of the award. The website features content devoted exclusively to the Golden Spikes Award, including news, a weekly player spotlight, voting history and past winner photo galleries.

The anticipated timeline for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award announcements is as follows:

Wednesday, May 31: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, voting begins

Friday, June 9: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalist voting ends

Wednesday, June 14: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, voting begins

Friday, June 23: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists voting ends

Thursday, June 29: 2017 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation

A complete list of the 40-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list is as follows:

Name, Year, Position, School

Tyler Adkinson, Jr., OF, San Diego State

Joey Bart, So., C, Georgia Tech

J.B. Bukauskas, Jr., P, North Carolina

Jake Burger, Jr., IF, Missouri St.

Griffin Canning, Jr., P, UCLA

Morgan Cooper, Jr., P, Texas

Alex Cunningham, Sr., P, Coastal Carolina

Greg Deichmann, Jr., OF, LSU

Alex Faedo, Jr., P, Florida

Ben Fisher, Sr., IF, Eastern Kentucky

Steven Gingery, So., P, Texas Tech

Dre Gleason, Sr., IF, Austin Peay

Adam Haseley, Jr., OF/P, Virginia

Luke Heimlich, Jr., P, Oregon State

Keston Hiura, Jr., IF/OF, UC Irvine

Tyler Holton, So., P, Florida State

Tanner Houck, Jr., P, Missouri

Marshall Kasowski, Jr., P, West Texas A&M

Jeren Kendall, Jr., OF, Vanderbilt

Nolan Kingham, So., RHP, Texas

Blaine Knight, So., P, Arkansas

Gunner Leger, Jr., P, Louisiana Lafayette

Nick Madrigal, So., IF, Oregon State

J.J. Matijevic, Jr., IF, Arizona

Brendan McKay, Jr., IF/P, Louisville

Kevin Merrell, Jr., IF/OF, South Florida

Casey Mize, So., P, Auburn

Eli Morgan, Jr., P, Gonzaga

David Peterson, Jr., P, Oregon

Jared Poche, Sr., P, LSU

Brent Rooker, Jr., OF, Mississippi State

Jake Scheiner, Jr., IF, Houston

Clarke Schmidt, Jr., P, South Carolina

JP Sears, Jr., P, Citadel

Danny Sexton, Jr., LHP, Wright State

Brian Shaffer, Jr., P, Maryland

Pavin Smith, Jr., IF/OF, Virginia

Keegan Thompson, Jr., P, Auburn

Logan Warmoth, Jr., IF, North Carolina

Evan White, Jr., IF, Kentucky