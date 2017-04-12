Secretary of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Is Leaving

by Alabama News Network Staff

In another change under new Governor Kay Ivey, Stan Stabler, the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, will be stepping down. He made that announcement in an emailed letter to ALEA employees this morning.

In that letter, which has been obtained by Alabama News Network, Stabler says, “As Governor Kay Ivey prepares to appoint her own Cabinet, I am stepping down as Secretary of Law Enforcement and retiring.” Later, he says, “This past year has not always been easy, but we have made progress. I will retire knowing ALEA’s future is bright. Again, thank you for your commitment. I am confident each of you will continue to offer the quality of service Alabama’s citizens deserve.”

Stabler had been under scrutiny over what he knew about the personal relationship between then-Governor Robert Bentley and Bentley’s former senior aide Rebekah Mason. Stabler had denied knowledge. However, the report given to the House Judiciary Committee last week said Stabler had known what was going on.

Bentley resigned Monday afternoon as the House Judiciary Committee was considering articles of impeachment against him. Since then, new Gov. Kay Ivey has been working quickly to bring change to state government, particularly in areas that were involved in the Bentley scandal.

UPDATE:

Gov. Ivey has named Hal Taylor as Acting Secretary of ALEA.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” stated Governor Kay Ivey in a written statement. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”

Taylor most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA Chief of Staff beginning in 2014. Prior to that, Taylor worked for the ABC Board going back to 1992. There he held multiple positions, including executive security and then assistant director of the Enforcement Division.

“Governor Ivey has a significant task to steady the ship of state, and I’m thankful she has entrusted me with the duty of leading our state law enforcement agency,” Taylor said. “Our troopers, SBI investigators, support staff, and others at ALEA are top-notch, and it’s an honor to work with them in this new capacity.”

Ivey’s statement says she intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent ALEA secretary.