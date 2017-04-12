Summer-like warmth !

by Shane Butler

We are settling into a summer-like weather pattern over the next several days. A mostly sunny and dry weather pattern will prevail. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs. This warmth will be well above the average highs for this time of the year. Late in the weekend it looks like some moisture will increase so we will need to introduce the chance for showers Sunday afternoon. The chance for afternoon showers/t-storms will continue into next week otherwise summer-like warmth under lots of sunshine.