Bennie Adkins Announces the “Bennie Adkins Foundation”
Bennie Adkins, Medal of Honor winner and Troy Alumnus announced his kick-off to his foundation, “Bennie Adkins Foundation.”
The foundation is designed to raise funds for scholarships for the special forces enlisted personnel. This will help them transition from the military service.
Donations are to be made online at bennieadkinsfoundation.org. In order to qualify for the scholarships through the foundation, enlisted soldiers will be determined on how many times they have been deployed, and how long they have served.