Former Auburn O.C. Hired as Offensive Analyst

by Rashad Snell

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has hired former Tigers offensive coordinator Al Borges as an analyst.

A spokesman confirmed the hire Wednesday night after it was first reported by ESPN.

Borges spent four seasons as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, making his debut with an unbeaten 2004 team led by first-round pick Jason Campbell at quarterback. He has also run offenses at UCLA, California, Michigan and San Diego State. Borges spent the past two seasons as San Jose State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Malzahn hired Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator in the offseason after Rhett Lashlee took the same job at Connecticut.

