Gov. Ivey Discusses Plans for Alabama

by Andrew James

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the media Thursday for the first time since she was sworn into office Monday night. Ivey discussed calls to move up the election for the Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions. Former Governor Robert Bentley appointed Luther Strange to the position earlier this year.

“If we moved the date it would cost about 15 million dollars that would come straight out of the general fund budget,” Ivey explained.

She also addressed the many cabinet changes that have already happened and more that are expected in the coming weeks.

“Well anytime there’s a transition or a change of administration you know surely there’s going to be changes but we’re going to be very deliberate,” she shared.

Ivey also discussed improving the education system in Alabama and working to improve the prison system.