Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery Police have arrested a suspect in a murder from earlier this month.

MPD charged Wendell Givens, 29, of Montgomery with one count of capital murder. He is accused of shooting and killing 27-year- old Leeandre Lockley of Montgomery.

The shooting happened April 5 on the 1700 block of Carter Hill Road.

Police say Lockley was found shot in a car. He died the next day.