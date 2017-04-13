Raising Awareness for Child Abuse

by Danielle Wallace

To some the blue pinwheels placed throughout Troy are just that, pinwheels. But this month they represent something that effects millions-child abuse.

“It doesn’t matter what your socio-economic status you’re in. It happens,” says Leslie Kelly of the Pike County Department of Human Resources.

It something Leslie Kelly of Pike County’s Department of Human Resources sees all the time. Last year alone, the agency investigated nearly 300 cases of abuse and neglect.

“That’s a large number for a small county like Pike,” says Kelly.

That alarming number is just one reason why, she and other organizations partner with the child advocacy center to raise awareness.

“Some of those were done in conjunction with law enforcement some of those were just agency only,” says Kelly.

Kelly says raising awareness all year-long is a priority.

“We constantly work with our Child Advocacy Center, with our multi needs teams,” says Kelly.

As for the high number of investigations.

“What I would like to believe is people are becoming more aware of abuse and neglect and not turning a blind eye to it. They’re sending it to us so that we can look into it,” says Kelly.

If you’re someone that suspects child abuse in Pike County you’re asked to contact the Pike Regional Child Advocacy at 670-0487 or the Pike County DHR at 807-6120.