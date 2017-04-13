Rebekah Mason Cleared by Alabama Ethics Commission

by Stefanie Hicks

The Alabama Ethics Commission has cleared former Governor Robert Bentley’s political adviser, Rebekah Mason, of any wrong doing. Bentley and Mason are accused of having an affair.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed a complaint against Mason in March of 2016. In that complaint, Zeigler accused Mason and then-governor Bentley of setting up the Alabama Council for Excellent Government. He said it was a “dark money group” receiving money from unknown donors.

The group partially paid Mason.

The Ethics Commission dismissed Zeigler’s complaint, saying there was no probable cause that Mason violated the Alabama Ethics Act.