Ridge Building In

by Ryan Stinnett

CLEAR SAILING THROUGH EASTER: A ridge is building in across the Southeast and will hold on through the Easter weekend, that means warn and dry days ahead. Still looks as though much of the forecast will feature partly to mainly sunny days, clear and fair nights, with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows around 60°. No threat of rain until the end of the weekend. It appears moisture levels increase late Sunday and we will mention the chance for a few isolated showers late Sunday afternoon, but nothing too heavy or widespread and most of will be staying dry.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Overall the upper ridge holds, but will shift to the east some and that will allow for the chance of a few scattered showers during the afternoon hours. Very summer-like with the diurnally driven convection, but still no widespread rain and no threat of severe weather showing up the next 7-10 days; certainly a calm pattern for the second half of April. Despite the slight increase in rain chances, we stay warm. and for the most part dry. Afternoon highs looks to stay in the lower and mid 80s, while lows range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan