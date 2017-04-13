Selma Portrait Project Provides Unique View of Historic City

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A unique photography project is underway in Selma.

It’s called the Selma Portrait Project.

It uses the faces and stories of Selma residents to give people a glimpse into the historic city.

Selma native Kathryn Mayo is a photography teacher at a college in Sacramento.

Mayo is back home on sabbatical — creating portraits of people in Selma using equipment and a photography process that predates the Civil War.

“The process was invented in 1851,” said Mayo.

“I learned the process really just to be able to enlighten my students, make the content come alive a little bit more and then I fell in love with it,” she said.

Mayo has created forty portraits.

Many of them are on display at an exhibit at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia — until the 27th.

If you’d like to see more of the Selma Portrait Project go to www.kathrynmayo.com/blog.