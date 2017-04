Summer-Like Heat Is On The Way

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

Plenty of sunshine and more warm temperatures can be expected for the weekend as an upper level ridge builds across the southeast. Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Monday.