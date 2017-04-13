Summer-Like Heat !

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south will put us in a summer-like weather pattern until further notice. This means mostly sunny and warm days with clear and comfortable nights. Temps will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s for highs while overnight lows hover around 60 degrees. Moisture will try to start increasing late in the weekend and throughout next week. Eventually isolated showers/t-storms will start to develop in the late afternoon heat. Most spots will remain dry and rather warm for this time of the year. It’s all the makings of a summer time weather pattern and we don’t see it ending anytime soon.