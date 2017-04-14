ASU Elects New Student Government Officers & New Miss ASU

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University students just elected new government leadership this week and a new Miss ASU and Court for the 2017-18 academic year.

A large contingency of supporters of all of the candidates gathered at the ASU John Garrick Hardy Student Center Amphitheater to hear the announcement.

Nicholas Ivey was elected Student Government Association president. He served in the past two SGA administrations as Vice President 2016-17 and Attorney General 2015-16.

“It is very surreal, and honestly has not hit me yet,” Ivey said. “When I first came here, I had no clue that I would one day be in this position, but that proves the opportunity that Alabama State University has!”

Some of his goals include enhancing the student life on campus and being an effective bridge of communication between students and ASU Administration.

“I am interested in being an advocate for students as well as administration,” Ivey said. “I will fight for the students until the end. I am forever grateful for the responsibility the student body has bestowed upon me.”

Sha’Diamond Mayfield will serve as Miss ASU. The junior political science major and communication minor said, “I’m elated, shocked, humbled and ecstatic that my fellow Hornets have appointed me to represent us.”

“I’m so grateful, and I cannot yet describe this internal bliss in words at this moment. I can guarantee my peers, promoters and supporters that I will uphold this position with love, grace, and the utmost dignity,” Mayfield said. “In service, empowerment and life forever, I am your new 2017-2018 Miss Alabama State University.”

The full list of SGA officers and Miss ASU’s court is given below:

Nicholas Ivey – SGA President

Malik Bridgers – SGA Vice President

Devin Smith – SGA Treasurer

Tiffany Allen – SGA Secretary

Sha’Diamond Mayfield, Miss Alabama State University

Ashlee Houston, Miss Senior

Chelsey Abrams, Miss Junior

Ivana Angion, Miss Sophomore